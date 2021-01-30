NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 305.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,056 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

