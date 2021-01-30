NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 433,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

