NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 153.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.