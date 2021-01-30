NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 206.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 597,001 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $68,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,056 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

