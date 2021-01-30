NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 4,676,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 453,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 175,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

