Nexty (NTY) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $2,946.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexty has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00261081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064508 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.20 or 0.92307453 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty was first traded on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.