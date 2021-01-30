NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Up 268.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for approximately $47.89 or 0.00140240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $866,099.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 268.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00130951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00263489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064908 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,308.14 or 0.91688607 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

