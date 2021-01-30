NFTX (NFTX) Price Up 81.1% This Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $90.09 or 0.00262499 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 81.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $37.84 million and $3.18 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035377 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTX

NFTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.