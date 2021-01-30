Nibble (NBXC) Price Up 1,673.1% This Week

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Nibble has traded up 1,673.1% against the dollar. Nibble has a total market cap of $1,554.65 and approximately $84.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nibble coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

