Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,221.14

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,221.14 and traded as high as $1,325.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 8,718 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,305.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,221.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.59 million and a P/E ratio of 27.25.

About Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols plc (NICL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.