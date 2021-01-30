Niobio Cash Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $48,053.44 and approximately $67.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

