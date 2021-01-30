Niobium Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 68.4% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $86,173.57 and $49.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00067489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00872160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.44 or 0.04278540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017960 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

