NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS NIOBF remained flat at $$0.55 on Friday. 226,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,609. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

