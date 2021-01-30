Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of NPSGY stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.
About Nippon Sheet Glass
