Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NPSGY stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

Get Nippon Sheet Glass alerts:

About Nippon Sheet Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. The company operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. It offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire Protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, and solar energy glasses; glass systems; and low-iron float, very thin float, curved glass, and switchable glasses under the Pilkington brand.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.