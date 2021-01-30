Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Amedisys worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,705 shares of company stock valued at $740,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $287.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.74. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.