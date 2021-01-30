Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 890,532 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $52,591,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.