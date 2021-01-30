Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31,999 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

