Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,273 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SL Green Realty worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

