Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after buying an additional 781,390 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 428,331 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after buying an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

