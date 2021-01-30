Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,009.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $765.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $841.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $628.42.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

