Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1,615.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,502,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $4,116,589.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562,565 shares of company stock worth $171,647,868.

PINS stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.