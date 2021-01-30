Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,431 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after acquiring an additional 217,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of AMH opened at $30.23 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.