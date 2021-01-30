Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 460 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total transaction of $783,540.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,446.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,070.39. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,610.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.