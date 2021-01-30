Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,870 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CONE shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

