Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 52,034 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 173.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,638,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,951,584.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,022,976 shares of company stock valued at $59,928,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.