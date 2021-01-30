Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 63.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 168.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $146.13 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,087.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

