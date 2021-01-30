Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kemper worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 47.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $70.35 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

