Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 135,137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

