Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 171,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

