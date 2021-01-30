Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Xylem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 349,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.