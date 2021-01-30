Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 942.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.