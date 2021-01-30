Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,536,000 after buying an additional 198,038 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Exelon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

