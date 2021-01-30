Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

NYSE KRC opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

