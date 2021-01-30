Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.75, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

