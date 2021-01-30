Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAMR opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

