Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,810 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

