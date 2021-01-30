Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,293 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

