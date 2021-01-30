Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,449 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,546,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,284 shares of company stock worth $15,009,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $214.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

