Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

