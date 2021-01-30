Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of RLI worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.