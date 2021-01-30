Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after acquiring an additional 294,188 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 630.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 289,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 249,833 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $18,950,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $16,936,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $86.25 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

