Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.78.

DXCM stock opened at $374.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.90, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.35 and its 200 day moving average is $381.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,198 shares of company stock worth $26,812,714. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

