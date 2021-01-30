Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,255 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $89.75 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

