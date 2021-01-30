Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,342 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of NetScout Systems worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

