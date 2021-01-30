Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,358 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

