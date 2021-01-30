Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $17,918,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

