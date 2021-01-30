Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Omnicom Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

