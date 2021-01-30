Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,389,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.45.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $324.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.30. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $361.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

