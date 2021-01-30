Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 67,338 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 101.0% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of CDW by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of CDW by 28.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of CDW by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $131.66 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

