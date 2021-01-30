Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,810 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

